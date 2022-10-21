KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avangrid in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Avangrid Stock Performance

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NYSE AGR opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 385.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 687.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.