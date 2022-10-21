Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Yelp Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yelp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the local business review company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of YELP opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yelp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,344 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after buying an additional 180,225 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after buying an additional 452,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after buying an additional 164,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,860 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,326.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,527,191.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,326.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,547 shares of company stock valued at $831,958. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

