Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.96 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.63.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $275.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. Waters has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.77 and a 200-day moving average of $314.43.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Waters by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Waters by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.