William Blair Weighs in on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

TREX stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. Trex has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 206,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 68,513 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 29,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

