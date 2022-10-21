Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lithia Motors, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.29. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $47.48 per share.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.83.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $183.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $181.63 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.21 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $1,566,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 17.2% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.