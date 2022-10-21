Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lithia Motors, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.29. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $47.48 per share.
LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.83.
Lithia Motors Stock Performance
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.21 EPS.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $1,566,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 17.2% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
