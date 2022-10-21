Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.94. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $22.93 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.57 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.63.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $486.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $544.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $485.56 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

