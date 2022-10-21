Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lam Research Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $10.00 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $35.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2023 earnings at $34.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.97 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $355.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.01. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

