Coveo Solutions Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Coveo Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Coveo Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$262.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.95.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.64 million.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

