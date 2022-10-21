Coveo Solutions Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Coveo Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Coveo Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %
Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.64 million.
About Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.
Featured Articles
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.