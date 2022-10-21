Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Issued By Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.