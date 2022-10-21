Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FENC. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of FENC opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of -0.05. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 23,280.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

