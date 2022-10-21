Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

PNFP stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 231,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

