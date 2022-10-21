Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Tecsys in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$47.50 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.75.
Tecsys Price Performance
Tecsys Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.21%.
Insider Activity at Tecsys
In other news, Director David Brereton sold 125,000 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.15, for a total transaction of C$3,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,274,063.80.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Featured Articles
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.