Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Tecsys in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$47.50 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$60.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$436.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.21%.

In other news, Director David Brereton sold 125,000 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.15, for a total transaction of C$3,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,274,063.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

