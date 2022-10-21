Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Lifted by Analyst

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.90 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $147.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.34 and a 200 day moving average of $163.48. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $106,169,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after purchasing an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

