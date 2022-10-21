Agilent Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:A opened at $125.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $165.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.86.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

