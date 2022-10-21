Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$286.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.50.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$4.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.45. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$11.46.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

