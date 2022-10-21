Brokers Offer Predictions for 8×8, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 8X8 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EGHT. Oppenheimer lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

EGHT opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. 8X8 has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $23.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,325 shares of company stock worth $205,752. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after buying an additional 1,851,380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,566,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 1,259,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,126,111 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 746,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 710,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 839,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 562,605 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

