Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,785 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.