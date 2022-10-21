Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,837 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $30,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $139.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average of $155.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

