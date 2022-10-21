Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

