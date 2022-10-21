Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.84.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
