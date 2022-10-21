Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.84.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

