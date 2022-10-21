Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

