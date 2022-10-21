Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Saipem from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Saipem Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

