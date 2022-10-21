Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 7,025 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $30,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Novartis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $75.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.