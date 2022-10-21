AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Shares of AZEK opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AZEK by 14.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 505.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 758,610 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 200.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 667,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth $11,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

