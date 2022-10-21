Lincoln National Corp Acquires 5,020 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.85% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $430,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

FSMD stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $36.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

