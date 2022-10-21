Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRPRF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating for the company.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of OTC:DRPRF opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $99.99.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

