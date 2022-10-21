Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a market cap of $420.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,171.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

