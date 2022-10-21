PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of PWFL opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

