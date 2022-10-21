Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANFGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,110.06.

Antofagasta Price Performance

ANFGF stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

