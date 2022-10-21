Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEOAY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

