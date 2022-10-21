Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Naked Wines Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NWINF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. Naked Wines has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
Naked Wines Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Naked Wines (NWINF)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.