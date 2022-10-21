Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWINF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. Naked Wines has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

