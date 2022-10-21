FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

FORM has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $82,452,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 25.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,294,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after purchasing an additional 462,292 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $12,364,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 267.8% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in FormFactor by 31.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 973,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,722,000 after buying an additional 233,854 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

