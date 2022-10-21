FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedNat

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedNat stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.95% of FedNat worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

