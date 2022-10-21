Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $678.71 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getinge AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.