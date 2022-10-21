Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.67.

AWI opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

