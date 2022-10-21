Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

MCRI stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

