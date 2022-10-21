HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HQY. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.36.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,751 shares of company stock worth $2,971,045 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

