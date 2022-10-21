Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LNT. Argus upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 417,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after buying an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Alliant Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

