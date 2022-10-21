Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,326 shares of company stock worth $4,644,446. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

