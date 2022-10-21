Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.11). The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

