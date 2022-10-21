Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

GBLI opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.86 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently -142.86%.

In other news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth $15,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

