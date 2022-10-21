Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

