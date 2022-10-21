Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
K opened at $71.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
