Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K opened at $71.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

