AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $896.28 million, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $58.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In other news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $386,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 11.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

