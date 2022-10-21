D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $298,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 924.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $66.02 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.54.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

