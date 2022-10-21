Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 20,850 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Wednesday, October 5th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $2,305,801.50.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00.

Etsy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $97.44 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Etsy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after buying an additional 170,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after buying an additional 199,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.