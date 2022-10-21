F Barry Bays Sells 25,428 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 25,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $610,780.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,590,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,196,579.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $367,304.18.

On Tuesday, September 27th, F Barry Bays sold 14,424 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $322,520.64.

On Tuesday, September 13th, F Barry Bays sold 19,700 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $442,462.00.

On Monday, August 29th, F Barry Bays sold 8,064 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $162,086.40.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 493,351 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 328,544 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 96.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 21.0% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

