Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 3,547 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total transaction of $1,189,947.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,525,746 shares in the company, valued at $34,730,817,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total transaction of $26,706,685.84.

On Friday, October 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $1,064,298.65.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17.

On Thursday, July 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52.

NYSE LLY opened at $329.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.13 and a 200-day moving average of $310.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $312.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

