Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a P/E ratio of 89.09 and a beta of -0.18.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

