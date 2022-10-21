ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,800,347 shares in the company, valued at $26,850,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,706,703 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $1,280,027.25.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 650,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $507,000.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 106,705 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $82,162.85.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 635,755 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $546,749.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,280,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 139,027 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $111,221.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $372,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $352,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,112.92.

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $607,028.18.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $0.73 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 501,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 207,922 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

