Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $9.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.42. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

